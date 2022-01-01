Peterborough restaurants you'll love
Harlow’s Pub
3 School Street, Peterborough
|Popular items
|Classic Beef Burger
|$14.00
8oz beef patty topped with your choice of cheese, spread and veggies. Served with a dill pickle and choice of side
|Grilled Cheese (Plain or Loaded)
|$7.00
Build your own Grilled Sandwich or keep it simple with bread & cheese only. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
|*Veggie Chili
Loaded w/ veggies, beans and soy protein.
Vegan and Gluten Free...
Add "The Works"- diced white onions, cheddar cheese, scallions and a side of sour cream
Cooper's Hill Public House
6 School Street, Peterborough
|Popular items
|Chips, Crisps, Potato Skins
|$4.50
Choose crisps, chips, or potato skins, and add on your choice of toppings!
Crisps: thin sliced, like potato chips
Chips: fries
|Neuben
|$15.00
Corned beef, pickled red cabbage, Dubliner Irish cheese, mustard sauce and a whiskey cream sauce on the Bread Shed rye bread. Served with chips (fries) and a pickle.
|Irish Nachos
|$12.00
A Cooper's Hill favorite! Thin sliced potatoes (crisps) topped with bacon, Cabot cheddar, sour cream and scallions.
Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant
18 Depot St., Peterborough
|Popular items
|Beef Short Ribs
|$34.00
Mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, gravy
|Tuna Melt
|$15.00
English muffin, gruyere, apples, spicy mustard
available until 4pm
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, house Caesar dressing, crouton, lemon