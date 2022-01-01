Peterborough restaurants you'll love

Peterborough restaurants
Toast
  • Peterborough

Peterborough's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Peterborough restaurants

Harlow’s Pub image

 

Harlow’s Pub

3 School Street, Peterborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Beef Burger$14.00
8oz beef patty topped with your choice of cheese, spread and veggies. Served with a dill pickle and choice of side
Grilled Cheese (Plain or Loaded)$7.00
Build your own Grilled Sandwich or keep it simple with bread & cheese only. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
*Veggie Chili
Loaded w/ veggies, beans and soy protein.
Vegan and Gluten Free...
Add "The Works"- diced white onions, cheddar cheese, scallions and a side of sour cream
More about Harlow’s Pub
Cooper's Hill Public House image

 

Cooper's Hill Public House

6 School Street, Peterborough

Avg 4 (142 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips, Crisps, Potato Skins$4.50
Choose crisps, chips, or potato skins, and add on your choice of toppings!
Crisps: thin sliced, like potato chips
Chips: fries
Neuben$15.00
Corned beef, pickled red cabbage, Dubliner Irish cheese, mustard sauce and a whiskey cream sauce on the Bread Shed rye bread. Served with chips (fries) and a pickle.
Irish Nachos$12.00
A Cooper's Hill favorite! Thin sliced potatoes (crisps) topped with bacon, Cabot cheddar, sour cream and scallions.
More about Cooper's Hill Public House
Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant image

 

Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant

18 Depot St., Peterborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Short Ribs$34.00
Mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, gravy
Tuna Melt$15.00
English muffin, gruyere, apples, spicy mustard
available until 4pm
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, house Caesar dressing, crouton, lemon
More about Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant
