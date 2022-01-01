Burritos in Peterborough
Peterborough restaurants that serve burritos
Harlow’s Pub
3 School Street, Peterborough
|Honey Chipotle Chicken Burrito
|$13.00
House made Honey Chipotle sauce over roasted chicken with Cilantro rice, black beans, tomatoes, scallions and cheddar cheese. Served with Tortilla chips and your choice of sides
Cafe Services
175 Jaffrey Road, Peterborough
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.89
On a Warm Tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with Cheddar Cheese and Scrambled Eggs all rolled up