Cheesecake in
Peterborough
/
Peterborough
/
Cheesecake
Peterborough restaurants that serve cheesecake
Harlow’s Pub
3 School Street, Peterborough
No reviews yet
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
$9.00
More about Harlow’s Pub
Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant
18 Depot St., Peterborough
No reviews yet
NY Style Cheesecake
$10.00
Graham cracker crust and house made fresh strawberry sauce.
More about Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant
