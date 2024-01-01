Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse cake in Peterborough

Go
Peterborough restaurants
Toast

Peterborough restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake

Consumer pic

 

Harlow's Pub

3 School Street, Peterborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Toffee Mousse Cake$9.00
More about Harlow's Pub
Banner pic

 

Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant

18 Depot St., Peterborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
More about Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Peterborough

Chocolate Cake

Salmon

Cobb Salad

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Chocolate Mousse

Mushroom Soup

Map

More near Peterborough to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Fitchburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 3 (15 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (743 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (785 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston