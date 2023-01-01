Curry in Peterborough
Peterborough restaurants that serve curry
Harlow’s Pub
3 School Street, Peterborough
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Baked chicken breast mixed with yellow curry, mayo and scallions. Served with kettle chips and dill pickle.
Coopershill
6 School Street, Peterborough
|Grilled Chicken Curry*
|$18.00
Blackberry orange marinated grilled chicken breast, lemon herb quinoa, veg of the day.
|Irish Curry
|$10.00