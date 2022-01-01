Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Peterborough

Peterborough restaurants that serve hummus

Harlow’s Pub image

 

Harlow’s Pub

3 School Street, Peterborough

Takeout
Hummus Veggie Plate$9.00
House made Hummus of the day served with Broccoli, Carrots, Celery, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives & Tortilla Chips
Hummus Veggie Wrap$11.00
House made Hummus of the day w/ Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Cucumber & Shredded Carrots. Served with choice of side and a Dill Pickle
Cooper's Hill Public House image

 

Coopershill

6 School Street, Peterborough

Takeout
Hummus & Vegetables$10.00
Our house-made hummus served with an assortment of raw veggies and Doodle Eats gluten-free pumpernickel crackers.
Banner pic

 

Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant

18 Depot St., Peterborough

Takeout
Vegetable and Hummus Wrap$13.00
Roasted red pepper hummus, crisp vegetables, greens
