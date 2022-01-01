Hummus in Peterborough
Peterborough restaurants that serve hummus
Harlow’s Pub
3 School Street, Peterborough
|Hummus Veggie Plate
|$9.00
House made Hummus of the day served with Broccoli, Carrots, Celery, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives & Tortilla Chips
|Hummus Veggie Wrap
|$11.00
House made Hummus of the day w/ Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Cucumber & Shredded Carrots. Served with choice of side and a Dill Pickle
Coopershill
6 School Street, Peterborough
|Hummus & Vegetables
|$10.00
Our house-made hummus served with an assortment of raw veggies and Doodle Eats gluten-free pumpernickel crackers.