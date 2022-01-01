Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Peterborough
/
Peterborough
/
Mussels
Peterborough restaurants that serve mussels
Coopershill
6 School Street, Peterborough
Avg 4
(142 reviews)
Mussels
$18.00
PEI Mussels steamed fresh in a garlic, shallot, cream sauce. Served with our homemade soda bread.
More about Coopershill
Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant
18 Depot St., Peterborough
No reviews yet
Mussels Fettuccini
$26.00
More about Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant
