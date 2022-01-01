Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Peterborough

Peterborough restaurants
Peterborough restaurants that serve nachos

Harlow’s Pub image

 

Harlow’s Pub

3 School Street, Peterborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nacho$12.00
Pulled chicken and melted shredded cheddar over tortilla chips
Works Nachos$14.00
All the veggies and the pulled chicken. Best of both worlds. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Veggie Nachos$11.00
Diced tomato, green pepper, onion, scallion, zucchini, carrots and jalapeños under melted shredded cheddar and over tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Cooper's Hill Public House image

 

Coopershill

6 School Street, Peterborough

Avg 4 (142 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Irish Nachos (Classic)$9.00
Our original classic nachos! Thin sliced potatoes (crisps) topped with bacon, Cabot cheddar, sour cream and scallions.
Irish Nachos$12.00
A Coopershill favorite! Thin sliced potatoes (crisps) topped with bacon, our scratch made nacho cheese sauce, sour cream and scallions.
