Nachos in Peterborough
Peterborough restaurants that serve nachos
Harlow’s Pub
3 School Street, Peterborough
|Chicken Nacho
|$12.00
Pulled chicken and melted shredded cheddar over tortilla chips
|Works Nachos
|$14.00
All the veggies and the pulled chicken. Best of both worlds. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
|Veggie Nachos
|$11.00
Diced tomato, green pepper, onion, scallion, zucchini, carrots and jalapeños under melted shredded cheddar and over tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Coopershill
6 School Street, Peterborough
|Irish Nachos (Classic)
|$9.00
Our original classic nachos! Thin sliced potatoes (crisps) topped with bacon, Cabot cheddar, sour cream and scallions.
|Irish Nachos
|$12.00
A Coopershill favorite! Thin sliced potatoes (crisps) topped with bacon, our scratch made nacho cheese sauce, sour cream and scallions.