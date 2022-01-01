Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Peterborough
/
Peterborough
/
Pies
Peterborough restaurants that serve pies
Coopershill
6 School Street, Peterborough
Avg 4
(142 reviews)
Apple pie
$11.00
Shepherd's Pie
$18.00
Grass-fed ground lamb, mixed veggies, champs.
More about Coopershill
Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant
18 Depot St., Peterborough
No reviews yet
French Silk Pie
$26.00
Apple Pie
$26.00
More about Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Peterborough
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Mussels
Hummus
Fish And Chips
Nachos
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pretzels
More near Peterborough to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Nashua
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Leominster
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Merrimack
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Fitchburg
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Amherst
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Keene
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(579 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(468 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston