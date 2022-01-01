Go
Consumer pic

Peterson Fish

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1009 S Huntington St

Syracuse, IN 46567

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1009 S Huntington St, Syracuse IN 46567

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Liefde

No reviews yet

Food made with love

Harry's Tap & Grill

No reviews yet

Harry's is a tap and grill house with cold drinks and great food

Main Street Coffee Co

No reviews yet

We are located inside the North Webster Church of God in the heart of North Webster, IN. We are a full- service coffee shop that offers lattes, frappes, smoothies, teas, fresh brewed coffee, snacks and much more. In addition, we have a 3-story indoor playground for children up to 12 years of age that will re-open after July 4th due to our precautions surrounding COVID-19. If you have any questions about our menu or service do not hesitate to contact us via phone 574-834-1780 or email at mainstreetcc@nwcog.org.

The River Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Peterson Fish

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston