Petes 881 Club
Pete’s 881 Club was established in 1951. It's a sports bar, restaurant, and the only legal cardroom in Marin County! Pete’s has delicious food, cold beer, and tasty cocktails. There are TVs on every wall and we show all local and live sports every day and night!
GRILL
721 Lincoln Av • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
721 Lincoln Av
San Rafael CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
