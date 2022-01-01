Go
Petes 881 Club

Pete’s 881 Club was established in 1951. It's a sports bar, restaurant, and the only legal cardroom in Marin County! Pete’s has delicious food, cold beer, and tasty cocktails. There are TVs on every wall and we show all local and live sports every day and night!

GRILL

721 Lincoln Av • $

Avg 4.4 (151 reviews)
Divey
Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

721 Lincoln Av

San Rafael CA

Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
