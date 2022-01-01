Go
Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink

A chef-driven pizza purveyor using fresh, all-natural ingredients in the new Junction Food & Drink Market at Colorado Center. Traditional and deep-dish by the slice or whole pie. Get a salad too!

2000 S. Colorado Blvd Bldg IV

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" 1/2 & 1/2
Choice of each half of the Specialty Pizzas
16" Red Rocks (S)$24.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Peppers
Pepperoni Slice$4.00
House Salad (V)$6.00
Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ranch$0.35
16" Original Cheese (build your own)$17.00
Mozzarella, Pecorino
Cheese Slice$3.50
Deep Dish Pepperoni& Sausage$5.00
Caesar Salad (V)$6.00
Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Beverage$2.99
Location

2000 S. Colorado Blvd Bldg IV

Denver CO

Sunday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

