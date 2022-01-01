Go
Pete's Dueling Piano Bar image

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar DNU

Open today 7:00 PM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5540 Park Place

Rosemont, IL 60018

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 2:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

5540 Park Place, Rosemont IL 60018

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Crust Brewing

No reviews yet

CRUST is a craft beer making, dough rolling, late-night cocktail brewpub in the heart of Rosemont's Entertainment District. CRUST’s menu, inspired by our two brick ovens in the middle of the dining room, is complemented by our on site microbrewery.

Park Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Pete's Tiki Tiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ZANIES Comedy Club - Rosemont

No reviews yet

The best Stand Up Comedy in Chicago since 1978!

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar DNU

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston