Pete's Pub on Brady

Available for take-out Friday through Sunday 12-8pm!

1234 E Brady Street



Popular Items

Boneless Wings$13.00
House breaded chicken thigh, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
Hen Solo$11.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken thigh, pickle chips, honey, brioche bun.
Sub Jon's hot honey for $1
French Fries$5.00
Hand-cut fries with ketchup
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
Ranch$1.00
Chicken Wings and Drummies$13.00
1 lb of grilled chicken wings and drummies, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
Deep Fried Cheese Cubes$11.00
Fresh Queso Blanco cubes fried, scratch made ranch dressing, tomato jam.
Haddock and Chips$17.00
Authentic British Fish and Chips. 10 oz average fried hadock, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, mini brioche bun, and your choice of coleslaw or mushy peas
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
Breaded cauliflower, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
Location

1234 E Brady Street

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
