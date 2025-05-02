Restaurant banner image

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse Howe Bout Arden

2100 Arden Way Suite 123

Sacramento, CA 95825

Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Pete’s is a casual restaurant and bar with a wide menu and broad selection of beers, cocktails and wines. Have a meal with family or catch the latest game with friends at the bar. Treat yourself to pasta and a glass of red, or finish a long day with a burger and cold brew.

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento, CA 95825

