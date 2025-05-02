Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse Howe Bout Arden
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pete’s is a casual restaurant and bar with a wide menu and broad selection of beers, cocktails and wines. Have a meal with family or catch the latest game with friends at the bar. Treat yourself to pasta and a glass of red, or finish a long day with a burger and cold brew.
Location
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento, CA 95825