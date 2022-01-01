Petit Soleil
Come in and enjoy!
1408 Clay St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1408 Clay St
Napa CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Winstons Cafe and Bakery
Locals-focused cafe bakery featuring bagels, sandwiches, donuts, breakfast and lunch with an East meets Westcoast influence.
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Ca' Momi Osteria
Ca’ Momi Osteria is Downtown Napa’s Obsessively Authentic Italian restaurant, featuring a bountiful menu that celebrates the purity of local & organic ingredients from small producers melded expertly with hundreds, if not thousands of years of Italian culinary history. We practice ethical omnivorism by encouraging a “nose to tail” standard using ethically sourced meats, poultry, dairy & eggs, to protect a sustainable & conscientious future.
Compline
A downtown Napa wine bar and Californian restaurant.