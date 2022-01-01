Go
Toast

Petit Soleil

Come in and enjoy!

1408 Clay St • $$

Avg 5 (21 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Takeout

Location

1408 Clay St

Napa CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Winstons Cafe and Bakery

No reviews yet

Locals-focused cafe bakery featuring bagels, sandwiches, donuts, breakfast and lunch with an East meets Westcoast influence.

Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ca' Momi Osteria

No reviews yet

Ca’ Momi Osteria is Downtown Napa’s Obsessively Authentic Italian restaurant, featuring a bountiful menu that celebrates the purity of local & organic ingredients from small producers melded expertly with hundreds, if not thousands of years of Italian culinary history. We practice ethical omnivorism by encouraging a “nose to tail” standard using ethically sourced meats, poultry, dairy & eggs, to protect a sustainable & conscientious future.

Compline

No reviews yet

A downtown Napa wine bar and Californian restaurant.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston