Petit Trois Highland

Cozy spot with Parisian flare offers classic French fare & full bar from the team behind Trois Mec.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

718 N Highland Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (2021 reviews)
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating

718 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Common Good

No reviews yet

Classic comfort food recipes from around the world with updated spice and flavor profiles, while following a more plant-based diet. We harmonize that nostalgic feeling for food with local, sustainable, and organic ingredients.

Honeybee Burger

No reviews yet

100% PLANT BASED + DELICIOUS

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Wirtshaus is a modern German restaurant and pub, specializing in authentic German food and freshly tapped European beers!

Mr. Charlie Told Me So

No reviews yet

Mr. Charlie’s TMS
Plant Based Burger Joint

