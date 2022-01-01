Go
Petite MarieBette

European inspired bakery serving fresh baked goods, breakfast, lunch and coffee.

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

105 East Water St.

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, Cheese TO GO$8.50
local eggs scrambled, bacon, choice of cheese & bread
Croissant$3.00
MarieBette's classic butter croissant. Look at that color! Look at those layers. Lots of butter, lots of love.
Prezzant Everything$4.50
This pretzel croissant is
smoky, buttery and topped with everything seasoning. So much better than a bagel.
Iced Latte TO GO$3.70
Espresso, milk, over ice
Pain au Chocolat$3.50
Classic croissant dough levels up! This one's got chocolate batons inside. Heat it up for a soft, crispy, chocolatey pick-me-up. Good on the go, in bed, anytime, all the time!
Egg & Cheese TO GO$7.25
local eggs scrambled, choice of cheese & bread
Cappuccino TO GO$3.55
espresso, steamed milk, heavy foam
Prezzant Salted$4.50
Unlike any other croissant you've had in your life. This pretzel-croissant hybrid is a gift to anyone who remembers getting soft-pretzels at the fair. Smokey, buttery croissant dough twisted like a pretzel and topped with sea salt. A local favorite.
Petite Canele$2.75
These vanilla-custard pastries come in sets of 3. Smaller than the originals, but great for little hands or for on-the-go snacking. A great road-trip buddy for an Americano or black coffee.
Latte TO GO$3.55
espresso, steam milk, light foam
Attributes and Amenities

Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

105 East Water St.

Charlottesville VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
