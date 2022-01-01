Go
Petite Provence

PASTRY

1824 NE Alberta St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1659 reviews)

Popular Items

Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
Traditional Benedict$15.75
A freshly baked and toasted croissant topped with a thick slice of ham, two poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce.
Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
BLT Sandwich$14.50
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
Corn Beef Hash$15.25
Hand-shredded corned beef brisket grilled with bell peppers, red onions, and our fresh-cut hash browns.
Topped with two eggs, then finished with a horseradish-shallot cream sauce. Served with toast or a butter croissant.
Day Breaker$13.95
Two eggs and your choice of chicken sausage, homemade pork & apple sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with a side of your choice, and toast or a butter croissant.
Baked Eggs a la Francaise$14.50
Poached eggs nestled in grilled hash browns with sautéed mushrooms and ham, finished with gruyère béchamel and Swiss cheese gratiné. Served with toasted baguette slices.
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake$7.00
Chicken Mediterranean Salade$15.75
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
Caramelized Banana French Toast$14.95
Our brioche dipped in a rich egg batter, then grilled to golden perfection. Topped with caramelized bananas, white chocolate crème anglaise, and candied walnuts.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1824 NE Alberta St

Portland OR

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
