Go
Toast

Petite Provence

Come in and enjoy!

PASTRY

408 E 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.6 (553 reviews)

Popular Items

Northwest Salmon Salade$16.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
Day Breaker$13.95
Two eggs and your choice of chicken sausage, homemade pork & apple sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with a side of your choice, and toast or a butter croissant.
Macaron Box 10$18.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
Monte Carlo Sandwich$14.50
Traditional Benedict$15.75
A freshly baked and toasted croissant topped with a thick slice of ham, two poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce.
Bowl French Onion$9.00
Our signature soup made with deeply caramelized onions in our rich beef consommé, topped with toasted Provence bread that is loaded with melted Swiss and parmesan cheese.
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
BLT Sandwich$14.50
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
Corn Beef Hash$15.25
Hand-shredded corned beef brisket grilled with bell peppers, red onions, and our fresh-cut hash browns.
Topped with two eggs, then finished with a horseradish-shallot cream sauce. Served with toast or a butter croissant.
Chicken Mediterranean Salade$15.75
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

408 E 2nd St

The Dalles OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Last Stop Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cousins Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles

No reviews yet

We are good food • Not fast food
Burgers made with LOVE since 1966

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston