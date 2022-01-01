Petoskey Brewing
Due to high order volumes we will only be accepting take-out until 4pm daily and will not accept any orders on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. We are sorry for any inconvenience.
1844 M 119 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1844 M 119
Petoskey MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roast & Toast
Coffee / Cafe
Parkside Deli
Sandwiches made to order!
The New York Restaurant
Eclectic cuisine in a comfortable setting overlooking the waterfront in historic downtown Harbor Springs
Bar Harbor
Come in and enjoy!