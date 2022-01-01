Go
Petoskey Brewing

Due to high order volumes we will only be accepting take-out until 4pm daily and will not accept any orders on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

1844 M 119 • $$

Avg 4.3 (833 reviews)

Popular Items

Smokin Betty$14.00
Two smashed Toski Sand’s beef patties on a brioche bun. Topped with pepper jack cheese, diced jalapeños, Plath’s bacon and chipotle mayo.
Classic Burger$12.00
Two smashed Toski Sand’s beef patties on a brioche bun.
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Five Breaded Chicken Tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and Kettle Chips.
Add Beer Battered Fries for $2
6 Boneless Wings$8.00
6 Boneless Style Chicken Wings. Hand-tossed in your choice. Mild, Hot, Parmesan Garlic, or BBQ. Served with Celery and choice or ranch or blue cheese dipping sauces.
Signature Burger$14.00
Two smashed Toski Sand’s beef patties on a brioche bun. Topped with Cheddar cheese, Plath’s bacon and our house-made signature sauce.
Pesto Chicken$12.00
Smoked pulled chicken, Swiss cheese, tomato and pesto mayo on a pretzel bun.
12 Boneless Wings$14.00
12 Boneless Style Chicken Wings. Hand-tossed in your choice. Mild, Hot, Parmesan Garlic, or BBQ. Served with Celery and choice or ranch or blue cheese dipping sauces.
Single Patty Burger$11.00
One smashed Toski Sand’s beef patties on a brioche bun.
Cheese Curds$8.00
Basket of fried white cheddar cheese curds. Served with ranch dipping sauce.
Chipotle Chicken$12.00
Smoked pulled chickent, Plath’s bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1844 M 119

Petoskey MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
