Petra's Bistro & Wine Bar
Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
6080 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes CA 93546
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co - Mammoth
No Reviews
6201 Minaret Rd #105 Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
View restaurant
Shelter Distilling - Mammoth Lakes, CA
No Reviews
100 Canyon Blvd #217 Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
View restaurant
Side Door Wine Bar and Cafe - The Village
No Reviews
100 Canyon Blvd STE 229 Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Rock 'n' Bowl, Brasserie & Lounge
4.4 • 663
3029 Chateau Rd Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
View restaurant