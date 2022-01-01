Go
Toast

Cafe Pettirosso

#PettirossoLovesYou

FRENCH FRIES

1101 E Pike St • $$

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Frites$32.00
Grass-fed teres major, pan jus, house cut fries
Tiramisu Roulade$8.00
sponge cake soaked in Amaretto & Kahlua rolled with mascarpone crème
Shawn's Vegan Mac$17.00
Hand Cut Fries$8.00
with housemade garlic aioli (AV)
Ragu$18.00
vegan pumpkin cream sauce, chantrelles, pecorino, spiced walnuts, fresh spaghetti (AV)
Jodi Burger$19.00
Painted Hill's beef, Beecher's Flagship, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, fresh tomato, baby arugula, served with hand cut fries
Lemon Tartlet$8.00
pate sucree shell filled with lemon curd, german buttercream & custard, topped with whipped cream
Gnocchi$20.00
Shawn's Vegan Mac$17.00
secret family recipe. Served with a simple green salad. (V)
Fall Salad$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1101 E Pike St

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plum Chopped

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

NEW YORK STYLE HAND TOSSED PIZZA | PIZZA BY THE SLICE | SICILIAN STYLE SQUARE PIZZA | SALADS | CALZONES | FULL BAR | COCKTAILS | BEER | WINE | PULL TABS

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston