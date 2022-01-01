Go
Petty Cash Taqueria

Take the party home with you. Bottled Petty Cash Margaritas available Togo in 16oz and 4oz sizes.

7360 Beverly Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Broccoli Quesadilla$16.00
Seasonal Vegetables
Baja Fish Taco$8.00
Beer-Battered Rockfish, Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Crema
16oz Petty Cash Margarita$35.00
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Salsa Verde, Chips And Salsa
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Camote, Chipotle Glaze, Pepitas, Queso Fresco
Guacamole$13.00
Avocado, Salsa Verde, Salsa Roja
Adobada Quesadilla$15.00
Pork Shoulder, Nopales, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Salsa Roja
Cauliflower Nachos$15.00
Frijoles Refritos$6.00
Pinto or Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Jack Cheese, Cilantro
Al Pastor Taco$8.00
Adobo Chile Rubbed Pork Shoulder, Avocado, Pineapple
Location

7360 Beverly Boulevard

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
