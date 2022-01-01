PettyBoys Seafood Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
7021 Shelbyville Rd
Location
7021 Shelbyville Rd
Simpsonville KY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
J.T.'s Pizza & Subs
Our online ordering system is new and may have a few issues we will correct as we go. On most items when you see "(specific item)options". These are the items that are standard to that item. If you want to leave something off please use the special request section and say "NO (blank)" . Any extras should be under the extra option. If you need to remove an item from your order, please click the red X next to the item.
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Simpsonville
Come in and enjoy!
Soul 4 Real
Come in and enjoy!
Nathan's Famous Inc
Come in and enjoy!