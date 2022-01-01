Go
Toast

PettyBoys Seafood Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

7021 Shelbyville Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

7021 Shelbyville Rd

Simpsonville KY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

J.T.'s Pizza & Subs

No reviews yet

Our online ordering system is new and may have a few issues we will correct as we go. On most items when you see "(specific item)options". These are the items that are standard to that item. If you want to leave something off please use the special request section and say "NO (blank)" . Any extras should be under the extra option. If you need to remove an item from your order, please click the red X next to the item.

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soul 4 Real

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nathan's Famous Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston