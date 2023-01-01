Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pewaukee restaurants you'll love

Go
Pewaukee restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pewaukee

Must-try Pewaukee restaurants

Spring City Restaurant image

 

Spring City Restaurant

2820 N. Grandview Blvd., Pewaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Farmers Skillet$13.95
Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, mixed with Potatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese and Three Fried Eggs
Cod Fish Fry$16.95
Four pieces served with Lemon and Tartar sauce
Gyro Sandwich$13.95
Shaved from the Cone and Topped with Onions, Tomatoes and Cucumber Sauce served with House Fries
More about Spring City Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Bo’s Schnitzelbunker - Pewaukee Village

145 Park Ave, Pewaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bo’s Schnitzelbunker - Pewaukee Village
Banner pic

 

Artisan 179 - 179 West Wisconsin Avenue

179 West Wisconsin Avenue, Pewaukee

No reviews yet
More about Artisan 179 - 179 West Wisconsin Avenue
Map

More near Pewaukee to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston