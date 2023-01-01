Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Pewaukee
/
Pewaukee
/
Coleslaw
Pewaukee restaurants that serve coleslaw
Spring City Restaurant
2820 N. Grandview Blvd., Pewaukee
No reviews yet
SD Coleslaw
$3.00
More about Spring City Restaurant
Bos Schnitzelbunker
145 Park Ave, Pewaukee
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.50
Freshly Home-made cabbage prepared with different spices and a hint of lemon.
More about Bos Schnitzelbunker
Browse other tasty dishes in Pewaukee
Chicken Tenders
Waffles
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Pewaukee to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Muskego
No reviews yet
Germantown
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(938 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(756 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(318 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston