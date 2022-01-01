Go
Toast

Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream

Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream is now open! Featuring a Chicago Tavern Style made by Eat Free Pizza, Fried Chicken by Kimski, and Ice Cream Pops by Pretty Cool Ice Cream. We are open Wednesday - Thursday 4-9 pm Friday - Saturday 4-10 pm and Sunday 3-8pm. Our outdoor patio is now closed for the season but indoor is open!

964 west 31st street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Oyster Mushroom "Tenders"
Fried Oyster Mushroom "Tenders" with your choice of Honey Mustard or Buffalo Ranch sauce for dipping.
Chicago Tavern Style Pizza$20.00
A 16" cracker thin crust pizza with our homemade red sauce a mozzarella cheese. The true pizza style of Chicago!
(All of our pizzas come well done, as shown in photo) Sauce contains 0.001% anchovy.
Dark Chocolate Plant Pop$4.50
A creamy dark chocolate pop made with coconut cream, like the richest fudgesicle you've ever tasted. Contains soy. (Vegan)
Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk battered and fried crispy Chicken Tenders with a side of honey mustard or buffalo ranch.
Fries$3.00
Handcut and fried in house.
Key Lime Piesicle$5.50
Key lime pie flavored ice cream dipped in a cinnamon graham cracker shell. Made in collaboration with Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits. Contains dairy, egg, soy.
Grasshopper$5.75
Mint cookies and cream custard style ice cream dipped in Pretty Cool's signature chocolate shell with bits of crunchy chocolate wafers. Contains dairy, soy.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast tossed in Korean Fire sauce with Gochujang aioli, Napa cabbage & Asian pear remoulade slaw, pickles and Wilder Field greens on a Butterdough brioche bun. And a side of fries
Side of Buffalo Ranch$1.50
Giardiniera$3.00
An 8oz container of J.P. Graziano giardinera
See full menu

Location

964 west 31st street

chicago IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar

No reviews yet

Skip the line by ordering online!
When your table buzzer goes off, your drinks will be ready to pickup at the nearest pickup area. Don't see what your looking for? Come on up and ask at the bar.

Kimski

No reviews yet

Korean Polish inspired street food in Bridgeport
Hours: Weds-Sat 5pm-10pm, Sun 3pm-9pm

The Duck Inn

No reviews yet

The Duck Inn is a neighborhood gastro-tavern and dining room, located at Loomis Street and the Chicago River, on the border of Chicago's booming Pilsen and Bridgeport neighborhoods. It's housed in a pre-Prohibition era tavern with a cozy retro design aesthetic that feels like home. The Duck Inn is revered for it's "Blue-Collar Fine Dining" cuisine, as well as it's cutting edge cocktail program.

Infuse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston