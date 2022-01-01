Pflugerville restaurants you'll love
Pflugerville's top cuisines
Must-try Pflugerville restaurants
More about Red Rooster's
Red Rooster's
109 East Pecan St, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$9.00
Jumbo, nonbreaded wings fried crispy and served with your choice of sauce.
|12 Wings
|$15.00
Jumbo, nonbreaded wings fried crispy and served with your choice of sauce.
|Bacon Cheddar Burger Basket
|$13.00
Classic cheeseburger served with fresh green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun with melted cheese topped with crispy bacon with a side of our Kansas City Classic BBQ sauce and mustard! Served with Fries! We use Ruffino's Fresh ground patties for maximum flavor and quality!!
More about Down South CaJJun Eats
SEAFOOD
Down South CaJJun Eats
15630 Vision Drive, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|Beaucoo Sauce
|$0.50
Our famous homemade dipping sauce that goes with everything!
|CaJJun Pasta w/ 2 Meat
|$15.99
Choice of Chicken, Sausage, or Shrimp toped with a creamy Cajjun sauce.
|CaJJun Seafood Mac & Cheese
|$16.99
Includes Crawfish, lobster, crab, & 3 large shrimp.
More about West Pecan Coffee + Beer
SANDWICHES
West Pecan Coffee + Beer
100 W Pecan St., Pflugerville
|Popular items
|Mocha
|$5.00
2 shots of espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and your choice of milk. Served iced or hot. Regular comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 1.
|Everything Nice
|$5.00
Espresso with your choice of milk and housemade vanilla and cinnamon brown sugar syrups; served hot or iced. Regular size comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 3.
|Cold Brew (Takeout)
|$4.50
House brewed cold brew coffee. Served in a regular (16oz) or large (24oz) size, black or with your choice of cream and sweetener.
More about FD's Grill House
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
FD's Grill House
15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$8.95
Hand-breaded crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy firecracker sauce.
|Spinach Dip Chicken Pasta
|$11.95
Penne pasta, creamy spinach dip, lemon-herb chicken and garlic toast.
|Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Dinner Cut)
|$14.95
Filleted in-house, served with a baked potato and one side dish.
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|Flavor Margaritas
|$11.00
Frozen house mix blended with flavor of choice. 2 flavors max. Food must be ordered with this item.
|Mexican Egg Rolls
|$6.49
Delicious egg rolls with Mexican rice, ground beef, cheese and pickle jalapeños finely chopped. Deep fried to perfection with choice of ranch or jalapeño ranch.
|Bowl Tortilla Soup
|$8.49
Traditional Tex-Mex clear broth tortilla soup with all white meat chicken, corn, carrots, celery, cheese, rice and tortilla strips.
More about Amorcito Corazon #1
Amorcito Corazon #1
3400 East Howard Lane, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|De Pollo
|$4.00
|Migas
|$3.00
|De pastor
|$4.00
More about devilsdeli
devilsdeli
2800 south heatherwilde blvd, pflugerville
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Plate
|$9.99
|Fries
|$2.49
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.49
More about The Growler Bar & Kitchen
The Growler Bar & Kitchen
1300 Fm 685 Suite 100, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|12" Carnivore Pizza
|$19.49
!NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
|Pepperoni Pizza Roll
|$12.49
!NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
|12" Custom Pizza
|$11.49
Make the pizza your way. Choose your toppings.
More about Tony's Jamaican Food Restaurant
Tony's Jamaican Food Restaurant
2700 W Pecan St Suite 650, Pflugerville
More about Curry Kitchen - Pflugerville
Curry Kitchen - Pflugerville
15424 FM 1825 Suite 230, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|Chicken Korma
|$12.99
Mild chicken curry cooked with cashew gravy
|Saag Paneer
|$12.99
Cottage cheese and spinach with spices
|Butter Chicken
|$12.99
Tandoori chicken cooked in creamy tomato gravy
More about Paradise On Ice - Pflugerville
Paradise On Ice - Pflugerville
1700 grand avenue parkway suite 150, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|Night to Remember ( LI + Hurricane)
Long Island & Hurricane
|Endless Love (Straw + Watermelon)
Strawberry & Watermelon
|Laid in the Shade (Straw + Mango)
Strawberry & Mango
More about Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue
Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue
15608 Spring Hill Ln #105, Pflugerville
More about Buddha Burger
Buddha Burger
1300 W Pflugerville Pkwy, Pflugerville