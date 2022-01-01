Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Pflugerville

Pflugerville restaurants
Pflugerville restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

The Growler Bar & Kitchen

1300 Fm 685 Suite 100, Pflugerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$25.99
!NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$27.32
!NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$20.49
!NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
Banner pic

 

Little Italy Brick Oven Pizza

2700 W Pecan Street, Pflugerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken And Mushroom Pizza$16.50
New York style pizza thin crust handcrafed chicken cutlets mushrooms fire roasted peppers lathered with olive oil and oregano
