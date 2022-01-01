Chili in Pflugerville
Pflugerville restaurants that serve chili
More about The Growler Bar & Kitchen
The Growler Bar & Kitchen
1300 Fm 685 Suite 100, Pflugerville
|Sweet Thai Chili Side
|$0.50
More about Curry Kitchen - Pflugerville
Curry Kitchen - Pflugerville
15424 FM 1825 Suite 230, Pflugerville
|Chicken Chili app
|$8.99
Chicken cooked with onion and chili peppers
|Chili Naan
|$2.99
Naan cooked with minced green chilis cooked in Tandoor oven
|Chicken Chili
|$12.99
Chicken cooked in Indo-Chinese style with bell peppers