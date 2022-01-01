Chimichangas in Pflugerville
Pflugerville restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105
Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105
15608 Spring Hill Ln #105, Pflugerville
|Brisket Chimichanga
|$14.00
Brisket, peppers, onions, cheese, corn, enchilada sauce in a fried jumbo flour tortilla, topped with queso and pickled onion.
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville
|Grande Chimichanga
|$11.49
Golden fried large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, and choice of meat, covered with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & choice of beans.