Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Pflugerville

Go
Pflugerville restaurants
Toast

Pflugerville restaurants that serve chimichangas

Main pic

 

Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105

15608 Spring Hill Ln #105, Pflugerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Chimichanga$14.00
Brisket, peppers, onions, cheese, corn, enchilada sauce in a fried jumbo flour tortilla, topped with queso and pickled onion.
More about Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville image

 

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville

15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville

Avg 4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Grande Chimichanga$11.49
Golden fried large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, and choice of meat, covered with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & choice of beans.
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville

Browse other tasty dishes in Pflugerville

Pepperoni Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Lasagna

Pies

Shrimp Basket

Enchiladas

Barbacoas

Map

More near Pflugerville to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston