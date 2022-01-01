Enchiladas in Pflugerville
Pflugerville restaurants that serve enchiladas
Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105
15608 Spring Hill Ln #105, Pflugerville
|Enchilada
|$14.00
Two Brisket Enchiladas with Spanish rice and beans
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville
|3 enchiladas
|$8.99
3 beef, chicken, or cheese enchiladas with traditional sauce.
|2 Enchilada Dinner
|$8.99
|Enchiladas Deluxe
|$11.49
3 beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce, chile con queso and guacamole served with rice and refried beans.