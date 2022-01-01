Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Pflugerville

Pflugerville restaurants
Pflugerville restaurants that serve fajitas

Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105

15608 Spring Hill Ln #105, Pflugerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville image

 

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville

15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville

Avg 4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas for 2$31.99
Beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or mix fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.
Chk Fajita Quesadilla$10.99
Fajitas Rancheras$12.99
Grilled chicken or beef fajitas covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
