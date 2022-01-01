Fajitas in Pflugerville
Pflugerville restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105
Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105
15608 Spring Hill Ln #105, Pflugerville
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville
|Fajitas for 2
|$31.99
Beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or mix fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.
|Chk Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Fajitas Rancheras
|$12.99
Grilled chicken or beef fajitas covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.