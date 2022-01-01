Fish tacos in Pflugerville
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
FD's Grill House
15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville
|Santa Fe Fish Tacos
|$10.95
Flour tortillas filled with crispy white fish, pico de gallo, cabbage, cheese and smoked ancho chili sauce.
|Fish Taco Combo
|$10.95
A half order of Santa Fe fish tacos served with a bowl of Louisiana shrimp gumbo or an FD's house salad.
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville
|One Fish Taco
|$4.25
|Fish Tacos
|$12.99
2 grilled fish fillet tacos with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans.