Fish tacos in Pflugerville

Pflugerville restaurants
Pflugerville restaurants that serve fish tacos

FD's Grill House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

FD's Grill House

15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Santa Fe Fish Tacos$10.95
Flour tortillas filled with crispy white fish, pico de gallo, cabbage, cheese and smoked ancho chili sauce.
Fish Taco Combo$10.95
A half order of Santa Fe fish tacos served with a bowl of Louisiana shrimp gumbo or an FD's house salad.
More about FD's Grill House
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville image

 

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville

15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville

Avg 4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
One Fish Taco$4.25
Fish Tacos$12.99
2 grilled fish fillet tacos with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans.
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville

