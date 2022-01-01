Pies in Pflugerville
Pflugerville restaurants that serve pies
More about Down South CaJJun Eats
SEAFOOD
Down South CaJJun Eats
15630 Vision Drive, Pflugerville
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$5.25
Sweet dough crust filled with a southern sweet potato filling.
More about FD's Grill House
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
FD's Grill House
15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville
|Homemade Key Lime Pie
|$6.95
We offer one dessert, so it better be good. And it is. Homemade key lime filling and graham cracker crust with freshly whipped cream.
More about Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue
Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue
15608 Spring Hill Ln #105, Pflugerville
|Shamrock Pie
|$6.00
More about Little Italy Brick Oven Pizza
Little Italy Brick Oven Pizza
2700 W Pecan Street, Pflugerville
|Handcrafted Pepperoni 14-in pie
|$12.50
Genuine New York style pepperoni pizza thin crust quality dough no chemicals handcrafted rustic style
|Margarita Pie
|$14.50
|2 pizza pie 2 drinks
|$25.00
2 pies any meat 2 large sweet tea or soda