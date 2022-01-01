Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Pflugerville

Pflugerville restaurants
Pflugerville restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Down South CaJJun Eats image

SEAFOOD

Down South CaJJun Eats

15630 Vision Drive, Pflugerville

Avg 4.1 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CaJJun Fried Shrimp Basket$14.99
Includes 10 fried shrimp with French fries and a roll.
More about Down South CaJJun Eats
FD's Grill House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

FD's Grill House

15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Basket (7)$9.95
Served with french fries, cole slaw and hushpuppies (no substitutions please).
Catfish & Shrimp Basket$10.95
Served with french fries, cole slaw and hushpuppies (no substitutions please).
More about FD's Grill House

