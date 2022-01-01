Go
pFriem Family Brewers

Hours: 11:30-8:30.
Place your order via our website, pfriembeer.com/togo. Once you receive the message that your order is ready, head to the Bear's Den window to pick it up.
All takeout orders will include a 15% gratuity, which is evenly distributed between our hourly FOH and BOH employees. This will be displayed as a "service charge" next to your cart subtotal.

FRENCH FRIES

707 Portway Ave, Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.3 (2065 reviews)

Popular Items

Bratwurst Plate$15.00
House bratwurst, yukon potatoes, bacon, mustard vinaigrette, curry mustard, Blue Bus sauerkraut
Hand-Cut Fries$6.00
Hand cut Idaho potato fries. house aioli
(Vegetarian)
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cheddar & Swiss cream sauce. No side.
Pimento Burger$16.00
Half-pound Mt. Shadow fresh beef patty, house pimento cheese, house pickles, lettuce, sweet onion, house aioli, Grand Central bun.
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Gemelli pasta, creamy cheddar and Pilsner sauce, garlic breadcrumbs, fresh herbs
(Vegetarian)
Roasted Mushrooms$11.00
Mix of roasted, regionally grown mushrooms tossed with sherry-herb vinaigrette, served with bread.
(Vegan, Gluten Free w/o Bread)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, creamy coleslaw, sweet onion, house pickles & aioli, spicy honey, served on a Grand Central bun with choice of side.
Mochiko Chicken$11.00
Rice flour marinated chicken, green onion, pickled radish, Ssamjang
(Gluten Free w/o sauce)
Veggie Burger$14.00
House-veggie patty, herbed aioli, preserved lemon aioli, sweet onion, wild arugula, Grand Central ciabatta. (Vegan)
Served with choice of side.
Beet Salad$11.00
Roasted golden beets, shaved sweet onion and radish, tahini-zaatar dressing, scallions, cotija, hazelnut dukkah
(vegetarian)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

707 Portway Ave, Suite 101

Hood River OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
