Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
164 Milk Street
Popular Items
Location
164 Milk Street
Westboro MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Sapporo Korean BBQ & Sushi
A family restaurant offering authentic Korean & Japanese cuisine, including Korean BBQ at your own grill. Full bar, large selection of sushi.
Westboro House of Pizza & Pub
Pizza: Mon-Thurs: 11:00AM - 8:00PM
Fri & Sat: 11:00AM - 8:00PM
Sun: 11:00AM - 8:00PM
Patio Full
Service: Mon-Fri: 4:00)M - 8:30PM
Sat&Sun: 11:00AM - 8:30PM
Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza
Authentic Italian Fare, house made pasta, sauces and dough, fresh roasted vegetables, and local produce when available