Go
Toast

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

Come in and enjoy!

182 Summer Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Cheese Pizza
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
French Fries$3.19
Chicken w/ Cheese !!
Orange 2 Liter
Pastrami
Cheese Breadsticks
See full menu

Location

182 Summer Street

Kingston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Blueberry Muffin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A3 Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza • Pasta • Parm and more......

Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cancun Family Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

At Cancun, family tradition, pride, experience, and the finest ingredients combine to bring the best of old Mexico's recipes to your table. Cancun carefully prepares each dish with the highest quality foods in order to provide our guests with an authentic experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston