Go
Toast

Papa Gino's

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

748 Gallivan Boulevard • $

Avg 3.6 (914 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
French Fries$3.19
Orange 2 Liter
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Cheese Breadsticks
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

748 Gallivan Boulevard

Dorchester MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sebastians

No reviews yet

Sebastians @ Heritage

Adams Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Molinari's

No reviews yet

Alcohol Purchases are available for PICKUP ONLY! Please provide proper ID upon arrival.

Ripple Cafe

No reviews yet

Ripple Cafe serves Counter Culture coffee & Mem Tea, either hot or iced, pastries, killer lunch sandwiches & toasts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston