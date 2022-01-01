Go
Toast

Papa Gino's

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

103 Pleasant Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (936 reviews)

Popular Items

Orange 2 Liter
Cheese Pizza
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Cheese Breadsticks
French Fries$3.19
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

103 Pleasant Street

Attleboro MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BlueMoon Thai Cuisine&Bar

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai cuisine is a delicacy that sends your taste buds adventuring across the globe. A cooking style native to Thailand; the exotic flavors transcend all cultures bringing you some of the most delicious dishes. Blue Moon fulfills every foodie urge, from the traditional, yet decadent Tamarind duck to the comfort food of Thai Fried Rice; the experience is soul satisfying. This royal cuisine combines fragrant flavors such as like coconut and curry with an abundance of vegetables creating delicate masterpieces. Blue Moon offers fresh and healthy cuisine, uniquely passed down thru generations intended to thrill your palate and spice up your dining experience. We hope to thrill your senses, and bring you back time and time again.

Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

An Upscale Casual Italian Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!

Burgundian

No reviews yet

A Brasserie located in the heart of downtown Attleboro. We are a coffee shop meets beer bar featuring Well-Travelled Street Food, our famous Liege Waffles, and a convivial atmosphere.

Route 152 Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston