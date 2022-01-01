Go
Papa Gino's

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

56 Davis Straits • $$

Avg 4.4 (690 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Orange 2 Liter
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Cheese Breadsticks
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
French Fries$3.19
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

56 Davis Straits

Falmouth MA

Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

