Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA
171 Huttleston Avenue • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
171 Huttleston Avenue
Fairhaven MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ice House Sports Bar
THE COLDEST BEER IN TOWN.
The Pasta House
Welcome to The Pasta House!
ONLINE ORDERING is available for during normal business hours. During peak times, it may be necessary to limit incoming orders. Thank you in advance for your patience and for choosing The Pasta House!
Bayside Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Fathoms Bar and Grille
Located right next to the harbor, Fathoms Bar & Grille has become an integral part of New Bedford's diverse collection of eateries. Known for its rich culture and historical fishing industry, New Bedford sets the stage for Fathoms Bar & Grille to be the place where people can gather for great food and drinks in a relaxed waterfront environment. Our patrons take in the ambiance of our handsomely appointed bar lounge area, the intimacy of our dining area or the fresh sea breezes on our seasonal patio.