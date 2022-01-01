Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA
105 Bell Tower Mall • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
105 Bell Tower Mall
Centerville MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Centerville Pie Company
Small breakfast and lunch restaurant, serving breakfast all day and of course Centerville Pie's famous chicken pies!
Gimmy's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
the knack
we created the knack with one purpose in mind: to share the food that we grew up with, the food that hits the spot after a day at the beach, the food that defines summers on cape cod.
Gannon's Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!