Pham’s Sandwich Shop

Come in and enjoy! Vietnamese - Asian Cuisine
We

3544 Youree Dr

Popular Items

F6 Eggs Rolls (2 rolls)$6.49
P9 Roasted eggplant sandwich( Ca Tim)$8.49
All Sandwiches served with fries
(cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)
F1 Prawn Spring rolls(Goi Cuon Tom)$6.49
PH1 Combination pho( Pho Dac Biet)$13.99
brisket, sliced rare beef, beef balls
D3 Garlic chicken & fried spring rolls( Bun Ga Cha Gio )$12.99
Pad Thai$13.99
P1 Pham's special (Dac Biet)$9.69
Pork loin & ham, pate.
All Sandwiches served with fries
(cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)
PH7 Beef Spicy Noodles$13.49
Soft Drinks$2.50
F8 Chicken Dumpling(6psc)$6.49
Location

3544 Youree Dr

Shreveport LA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
