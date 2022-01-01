Go
Toast

Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.

Come on in and enjoy!

CHICKEN

2 E Pikes Peak Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (2762 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 E Pikes Peak Ave

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dun Sun - The Well

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs

No reviews yet

Bringing the Coasts to the Coastless by mindfully sourcing and soulfully preparing the freshest seafood. Creating memories by serving our guests and community with an uncommon level of genuine care. Every glass, every plate, and every move is ﬁlled with the intent to create a singularly perfect experience.

Ephemera

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Well - Global

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston