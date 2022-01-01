Go
Phantom Carriage Brewery

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

18525 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1169 reviews)

Popular Items

The Island of Hybrid Moments
Imperial IPA, 11.5 % ABV - Passion fruit & gooseberry, crisp pear with a rich pale malt backbone
Black PC Baseball Cap$20.00
The Reaper's Grasp
Imperial Stout, 10.3% ABV - Imperial stout aged on rye whiskey oak with strong coffee and chocolate notes and a subtle plum fruitiness
Hoodies$40.00
Violet Silhouette
Honey Saison; 7.3% ABV - Wild flower honey blends with characterful yeast with notes of cherry, herbal thyme, and subtle allspice in front of a some bitter linger
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18525 S Main St

Gardena CA

Sunday1:50 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:55 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:55 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

