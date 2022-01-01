Go
Pharm Table

LOCALLY SOURCED, GLOBALLY INSPIRED

611 S Presa St, Suite 106

Popular Items

Enchiladas Smoked Mole Verde$14.00
Smoked tomatillo and fennel, mole verde,
sweet potato stuffed collard shells, with
sprouted black beans
Thai Zucchini Noodle Salad (NOTE: Contains almonds)$12.00
Zucchini noodles, local greens, Asian
pickled carrot slaw, fresh herbs, coconut
cashew crumble, almond butter pad thai
sauce
Green Goddess Salad - (NOTE: Dressing contains cashews)$12.00
local greens, roasted vegetables, hemp
seeded avocado, citrus pickled red
cabbage fennel slaw, pepita seeds, green
goddess tahini dressing
Vegan Soup (Broccoli)(Cup- $4.00 / Bowl- $7.00)
Pureed soup made with local produce!
Sweet Potato Date Chocolate Brownies$7.00
Dates, sweet potatoes, almond butter, cacao powder & carob
Glutten Free
Mesquite Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Mesquite flour, gluten free oats, tahini, dairy free chocolate,
coconut sugar
Farm to Table Tacos$10.00
Heirloom corn tortillas, seared mushrooms,
red cabbage fennel slaw, hemp
seed salsa, cilantro
Substitute 2 collard leaf tortillas $3.00
Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl$14.00
Roasted shawarma-spiced cauliflower,
carrots, greens, sweet potato rice, Za’atar
avocado
Ginger Meal Starter$3.00
Spoon of house-pickled ginger, lime juice, turmeric, raw local honey, Himalayan salt & fresh herbs
All six flavors in the Ayurvedic flavor wheel to jump start digestion
Detoxing Kitchari$12.00
Curried red lentils, hing, seasonal greens
and squash house ferment, cilantro coconut chutney.
Choice of basmati rice or
sweet potato rice.
Location

San Antonio TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:49 pm, 3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:49 pm, 3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
