Chicken sandwiches in Pharr

Stefano's Pizza Express - Pharr, TX
500 N Jackson Rd, Pharr
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, cooked onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, franks red hot sauce, provolone
|Chicken Philly Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken, bell pepper, red onion, mushrooms, provolone
|Chicken Parmigiana (Sandwich)
|$11.99
Fresh band breaded chicken with fresh Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese in a homemade Italian marinara sauce
Stars Drive-in Restaurant Pharr, Texas
1208 E US Highway 83, Pharr
|GRILLLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
GRILLED CHICKEN PATTY ON A WHEAT BUN WITH MAYO, LETTUCE AND TOMATOES.