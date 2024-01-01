Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Pharr

Go
Pharr restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pharr
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Pharr restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Stefano's Pizza Express - Pharr, TX

500 N Jackson Rd, Pharr

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken, cooked onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, franks red hot sauce, provolone
Chicken Philly Sandwich$10.99
Chicken, bell pepper, red onion, mushrooms, provolone
Chicken Parmigiana (Sandwich)$11.99
Fresh band breaded chicken with fresh Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese in a homemade Italian marinara sauce
More about Stefano's Pizza Express - Pharr, TX
Item pic

 

Stars Drive-in Restaurant Pharr, Texas

1208 E US Highway 83, Pharr

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
GRILLED CHICKEN PATTY ON A WHEAT BUN WITH MAYO, LETTUCE AND TOMATOES.
More about Stars Drive-in Restaurant Pharr, Texas
Main pic

 

Elbows mac n cheese texas - 1401 S Jackson Rd suite 3

1401 S Jackson Rd suite 3, Pharr

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.99
Either Original or Spicy with a side of Fries, Slaw and a Med. Fountain Drink
More about Elbows mac n cheese texas - 1401 S Jackson Rd suite 3

Browse other tasty dishes in Pharr

Quesadillas

Gorditas

Cake

Tacos

Map

More near Pharr to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (21 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (903 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (578 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (785 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston